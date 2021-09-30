Over 11,000 stockholders declare pulses stock on Govt portal

The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has said that digitisation of pulses stock is in full swing as over 11,000 stockholders have declared pulses stock on the official portal of the department as of September 20, 2021.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, at least 11,635 stockholders have registered, declaring 30,97,694.42 MT pulses stock on the Centre's portal.

The ministry noted that this was achieved only through various effective policy measures by the Department such as curbing of black marketing, increasing the availability by restricting export and encouraging imports, building buffer stocks and ensuring timely release to ease abnormal price escalations.

The official portal was started with the approval of Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal.

The portal was started to encourage various stockholders like stockists, millers, importers and dealers to enter the stocks they are holding on any given date the ministry informed.

The statement also explained that it was important to tap the data of pulses available in the open market which led to formation of this portal.

The portal was developed with the aim to register the stockholders of pulses so that they can provide details about the variety of pulses they are holding in their stock on any given date.

“The portal will maintain privacy of data shared by the stockholders and the data will be visible only to central and state governments so that they can monitor the registrations done and stocks declared by various stakeholders pertaining to their own states,” the statement noted.

