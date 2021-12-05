Over 3 crore income tax returns filed on new portal: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Sunday said that more than 3 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new portal of the Income Tax Department, and urged taxpayers who are yet to file their returns for assessment year 2021-22 (AY 2021-22) to do so at the earliest.

The number of ITRs filed per day is over 4 lakh and increasing everyday as the extended due date of December 31, 2021 is approaching, the ministry said in a release.

"ITR filing has increased to 3.03 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22. 58.98 per cent of these are ITR1 (1.78 crore), 8 per cent is ITR2 (24.42 lakh), 8.7 per cent is ITR3 (26.58 lakh), 23.12 per cent are ITR4 (70.07 lakh), ITR5 (2.14 lakh), ITR6 (0.91 lakh) and ITR7 (0.15 lakh)," it said.

Over 52 per cent of these ITRs were filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance were uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities, it added.

Calling the process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods as important to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds, the Finance Ministry said 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, with more than 2.28 crore being e-verified through Aadhaar based OTP.

"In November, 48 per cent of the verified ITRs 1, 2 and 4 have been processed on the same day. Of the verified ITRs more than 2.11 crore ITRs have been processed and over 82.80 lakh refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued," it said, adding taxpayers must ensure that the bank account selected for credit of refund must have their PAN number linked at the bank to avoid refund failures.

The I-T Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their returns without further delay, the ministry said.

"All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," it added.

