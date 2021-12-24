Over 44 cr accounts opened under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, women account for 55%

The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that 44.12 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana as of December 15, 2021. It added that more than 55 per cent of account holders under PM Jan Dhan Yojana are women.

"As of 15.12.2021, from 44.12 crore accounts opened under #PMJanDhan, more than 55% of account holders are women. Spearheading financial inclusion of women in the #IndianEconomy!" tweeted the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

In an earlier written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad had noted that there were as many as 24.42 crore female beneficiaries of PM Jan Dhan Yojana as of November 17, 2021.

When asked about the number of people who had benefitted from this scheme in Gujarat, Karad has told that there are a total of 1.65 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat, of which 0.84 crore (51 per cent) are the women bank account holders.

The government had announced the PM Jan Dhan Yojana on August 15, 2014, under the National Mission on Financial Inclusion with a view to increasing banking penetration, promoting financial inclusion and provide at least one bank account per household across the country.

The scheme was extended beyond 14 August 2018 with the focus on the opening of accounts shifting from 'every household' to 'every unbanked adult' with certain modifications.

There is no requirement to maintain any minimum balance in PMJDY accounts.

