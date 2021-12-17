Over 5 lakh complaints registered against e-commerce firms since Apr 2019: Govt

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed on Friday that a total of 5,12,919 complaints pertaining to e-commerce companies were registered in the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) between April 2019 and November 2021.

The highest number of complaints have come from Maharashtra at 64,924, according to data provided by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kuma Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh is close behind Maharashtra with 63,265 complaints pertaining to e-commerce. Delhi registered 50,522 complaints against e-commerce firms while West Bengal recorded 38,582 complaints.

Union Territory Lakshadweep registered the least number of complaints at just 3. The state with the least number of complaints against e-commerce firms was Nagaland at 224.

Choubey wrote in his reply, "Rule 5(3)(e) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 states that every marketplace e-commerce entity is required to provide in a clear and accessible manner, displayed prominently to its users at an appropriate place on its platform, all information provided to it by sellers under sub-rule (5) of rule 6 including name and contact numbers, and designation of the grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal or for reporting any other matter".

He added that in this regard the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had issued an advisory on October 1, 2021, to industry associations, requesting them to give wide publicity to these provisions and ask members to ensure their compliance. This was done to ensure that an adequate redressal mechanism was accessible to consumers while purchasing goods or services from e-commerce platforms.

Also Read: E-commerce roll-up unicorn, Mensa Brands, acquires kids wear label, LilPicks

Also Read: E-commerce aggregator Evenflow secures pre-Series A funding