Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi names 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar islands; check details

Twenty-one large unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas on Monday. The Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who was martyred in action on November 3, 1947 while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

PM Modi said, "This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas," ANI reported.

He added, "'India First' was the only resolution for all 21 Paramveers; today in the naming of these islands, their resolution has become immortal forever. The potential of Andamans is huge. In the past 8 years, the country has made continuous efforts in this direction."

This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Tdwg4muWT5 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, after whom the islands have been named are: Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Parakram Diwas is observed on January 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. This year marks the 126th anniversary of Bose, fondly called as 'Netaji'.

On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to him and remembered his unparalleled contribution to India's history.

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Also Read: Many faces of ex-RBI Governor Bimal Jalan: Movie-buff, foodie, the polite killer of mega bank strikes