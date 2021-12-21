Parliament approves extra expenditure of Rs 2.99 lakh crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said that the approval for additional expenditure sought by the Centre from Parliament through Supplementary Demand for Grants was Rs 2,99,243 crore extra because of Air India sale and the rise in global fertiliser prices.

Supplementary Demand for Grants are presented when the authorised budget is insufficient, or the government needs additional expenditure.

The Lok Sabha cleared the second Supplementary Demand for Grants through a voice vote, of around Rs 3,73,761 crore, out of which Rs 2,99,243 crore is the additional expenditure and the remaining will be drawn from savings.

"Many members have asked if the demand this time is so high because we underestimated Budget Estimates? The big-ticket expenditure items include Air India. Also, when we are very sensitive to farmers and their concerns, we have to ensure that they don't suffer because of the rise in global commodity prices. And, therefore, an increase in the subsidy for fertiliser has been provided, which itself is accounting for Rs 58,430 crore," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman further said that in 2011-12, 8.6 per cent of budget expenditure was raised through supplementary demands.

"In 2021-22, given the measures taken during the second wave, and the extension of the food subsidy programme, and also reduction in the fuel price, which will lead to revenue foregone, and the fertiliser subsidies, our additional demand so far put together is 9.6 per cent," she said.

The extra spending includes infusion of over Rs 62,000 crore into the company that holds residual assets and liabilities of Air India, Rs 58,430 crore by way of additional fertiliser subsidy, Rs 53,123 crore towards payment of pending export incentives and Rs 22,039 crore to the rural development ministry for transfer to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Fund.

