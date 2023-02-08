Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha amid Adani ruckus

Parliament session latest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Before this, the Parliament witnessed logjam over the Adani-Hindenburg saga as opposition sought a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations levelled by the US-based short seller firm Hindenburg Research on Adani Group. Rajya Sabha has suspended the Zero Hour as well as the Question Hour to resume debate on Motion of Thanks. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices by BRS member K Keshava Rao, AAP member Sanjay Singh, and Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

