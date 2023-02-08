Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha amid Adani ruckus

Parliament session latest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Before this, the Parliament witnessed logjam over the Adani-Hindenburg saga as opposition sought a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations levelled by the US-based short seller firm Hindenburg Research on Adani Group. Rajya Sabha has suspended the Zero Hour as well as the Question Hour to resume debate on Motion of Thanks. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena Thackeray faction, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices by BRS member K Keshava Rao, AAP member Sanjay Singh, and Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Read latest updates from ongoing Parliament session on BusinessToday.In
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna. PM sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf ((not making any judgment)."
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "There are 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector... Why is the government not filling them?.... You're sending money to private sector." He further said if the Prime Minister is not scared of anything, why should he be scared of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani-Hindenburg row.
Also read: Chaos in Parliament after Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government over Adani-Hindenburg issue
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today