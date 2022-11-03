Passenger vehicle sales up 29% in Oct 2022: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia top 5 players

Indian passenger car makers have recorded a 29.26 per cent increase in sales in October 2022, revealed Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Chairman Vinkesh Gulati in a tweet. This increase in sales could be attributed to the festive season in the country.

Indian car makers have dispatched a total of 3,36,298 passenger vehicles last month as against 2,60,168 units in September 2021. Out of this, the top five car makers - Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Kia - dispatched 2,89,176 units to the dealers.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY growth of 29 per cent in its domestic dispatches in October 2022. However, on a MoM basis, the sales have dropped 5 per cent. The company dispatched 1,40,337 units in October this year, down from 1,08,991 units in the same month last year.

The passenger car sales for the company also increased to 100,505 units as against 71,590 units reported in October 2021. Maruti also revealed that the sales of its compact cars — Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR - increased to 73,685 units from 48,690 units in October 2021.

However, sales of the company’s mini cars - Alto, S-Presso - dropped to 24,936 units in October 2022 as against 21,831 units in the month last year. In addition to this, Maruti’s utility vehicle segment cars - Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara - saw a sale of 30,971 units during the month, up from 27,081 units in October 2021. Sales of the Ciaz also grew 76 per cent with 1,884 units sold.

Hyundai Motor India

India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai dispatched 48,001 vehicles during October 2022, up 29.66 per cent as against 37,021 units in October 2021. However, the company also claims it is set to register record domestic sales volume in CY 2022.

Korean carmaker’s midsize SUV Creta and compact SUV Venue were the top sellers in their respective segments. Interestingly, Hyundai’s cumulative sales for the first seven months of FY23 stood at 3,33,006 units, up 19.13 per cent over the same period last year.

Tata Motors

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors reported a sale of 45,217 units - 41,146 ICE cars and 4,071 EVs - in October 2022, up 33.29 per cent as against 33,925 units in October 2021. The Tata Group company also reported a MoM drop in wholesales and dispatched 47,654 units to the dealers in September 2022.

Moreover, the company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales, including domestic and exports, for October 2022 stood at 4,277 units, up from 1,660 units in October 2021. It should also be noted that the company hasn’t revealed its domestic EV sales figures for the month.

This is the highest monthly sales for Tata Motors’ EV portfolio, which consists of four models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Tiago EV and the fleet-only XPres-T EV.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Homegrown SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 60.45 per cent growth at 32,298 units over last October in terms of sales. In September 2022, the company sold 32,298 units, 12,168 units less than the last month. This is also the carmaker’s second-best monthly sales this fiscal.

Mahindra’s current passenger vehicle offerings in the country are - XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Bolero and Bolero Neo. The company, in FY23, had managed to sell 1,99,278 UVs so far, registering a 78 per cent growth against the same period in the last fiscal.

Kia India

South Korean company Kia sold a total of 23,323 units in October 2022, up 43 per cent from October 2021. The company’s this figure was backed by its bestselling SUV Seltos, which sold 9,777 units.

Kia also revealed that its compact SUV Sonet saw a sale of 7,614 units, MPV Carens at 5,479 units and premium MPV Carnival at 301 units. Its electric EV6 crossover sales stood at 152 units. Kia’s cumulative sales for the current financial year stand at 1,55,285 units, up 48 per cent over last year’s sales of 1,04,714 units.