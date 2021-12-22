Petrol and diesel price unchanged across the country; check prices

The price of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged on Wednesday across various cities in the country. Currently, the petrol rate in Delhi is at Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel in the national capital is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel costs Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively.

The fuel rates have been stable for almost one and a half months now, since the beginning of November when the Central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Petrol price was slashed by Rs 5 per litre, while diesel price was lowered by Rs 10 per litre.

Consequently, many states reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, the latest being Delhi.

The price of 1 litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, the diesel price is Rs 91.43 per litre, while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 and Rs 109.52 per litre in Pune.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.





Petrol, diesel prices in cities: