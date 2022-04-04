Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; check latest fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday yet again by at least 42 paise a litre. This is the twelfth time in14 days that petrol and diesel prices have gone up -- witnessing an overall increase of up to Rs 8.40 per litre, after a four-month hiatus.

After today's hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre, witnessing a 42 paisa hike while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.07 per litre, according to prices notified by state-owned fuel retailers.

In the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

In Mumbai, petrol price has reached Rs 118.83 per litre, while the diesel price has surged to Rs 103.07 per litre, witnessing a 42-paisa and a 43-paisa hike respectively. according to a notification by state-owned fuel retailer.

In Chennai the cost of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 109.34 and Rs 99.42 respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at Rs 113.45 and diesel is Rs 98.22.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state based on factors like international crude oil prices, value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel across different states, freight charges and international exchange rate. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis at 6 am.

Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Experts say that the consistent fuel price hike raises alarming concerns of stoking inflation, which is already above the targeted 6 per cent.