Petrol, diesel prices hiked by around 80 paise for second day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day after a four-month hiatus.

After today's hike petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 86.67, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products after a gap of more than four months.



In Mumbai, petrol price has reached Rs 111.67 per litre, and diesel Rs 95.85 per litre after a hike of 85 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.34 per litre and Rs 91.42 per litre respectively after fuel rates went up by 80 paise. Petrol sells for Rs 102.91 per litre after a hike of 75 paise whereas diesel costs Rs 92.95 per litre after a hike of 76 paise.

While petrol went up by 84 paise in Bengaluru to settle at Rs 102.26 per litre, diesel went up by 78 paise and now costs Rs 86.58 per litre in India’s Silicon valley.

Petrol and diesel prices went up by 80 paise each in Gurugram at settled at Rs 97.50 per litre and Rs 88.72 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel across different states, freight charges and international exchange rate. State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis at 6 am.

Experts say that the second consecutive day of fuel price hike raises concerns of stoking inflation, which is already above the targeted 6 per cent.

Besides, international oil prices started rising again this year and jumped to a 14-year high of $140 per barrel earlier this month. Brent was trading at $118.59 per barrel on Tuesday.