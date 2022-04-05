Petrol prices jump to Rs 104.61 in Delhi, 13th hike in 15 days

Petrol, diesel prices go further up as rates increased by 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday. With this fresh round of hike, there is a net increase of Rs 9.20 per litre in 15 days.

Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi reached at Rs 104.61 per litre and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively on Tuesday (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise).

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus on March 22. Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 9.20 per litre since. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 110.09 and Rs 100.18 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 114.28 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 99.02 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 110.25 and one litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.01.

Meanwhile, the All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress on Monday organised a protest against the government over the steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

On Monday, crude oil prices rose by Rs 34 to Rs 7,593 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 34 or 0.45 per cent to Rs 7,593 per barrel in 4,117 lots.