Petrol reaches Rs 120.87 per litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar; check latest here

Fuel rates have been hiked by 35 paise for the third consecutive day. Fuel rates were last revised on October 28.

After the recent hike in prices, petrol costs Rs 108.64 per litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital. Petrol now costs 37.52 per cent more than aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sold to airlines in Delhi. ATF costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol currently is selling at Rs 114.47 per litre and diesel is available for Rs 105.49 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol is selling for Rs 108.64 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 100.49 per litre in Kolkata.

Petrol is currently priced at Rs 105.43 per litre and diesel is available for Rs 101.59 per litre in Chennai. Among the major Indian cities, fuel is the costliest in Bhopal. Petrol is priced at Rs 117.35 per litre and diesel is being sold for Rs 106.76 per litre in Bhopal.

PETROL, DIESEL PRICES IN MAJOR INDIAN CITIES ON OCTOBER 29, 2021

Outside the major cities of India, fuel is the most expensive in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district located near the India-Pakistan border. Petrol is priced at an exorbitant Rs 120.87 per litre while diesel sells for Rs 111.77 per litre in this district.

Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily on the basis of value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel by different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate. These revisions become effective from 6 am every morning.

GLOBAL OIL PRICES

Oil prices were mixed on Friday but headed for first weekly losses in around eight weeks after US oil stocks rose more than expected and Iran flagged it was resuming talks with Western powers which could put an end to sanctions. While Brent crude futures went up 12 cents or 0.1 per cent to $84.44 per barrel, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 4 cents to $82.77 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause; check latest fuel rates here

Also read: Petrol crosses Rs 114 per litre in Mumbai; check latest rates here