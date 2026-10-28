'PLI has been a huge success': Korean economist says critics are reluctant to acknowledge progress

A typical case of “kicking away the ladder.” It seems even more brutal when India is already climbing the mobile phone value chain. Many who doubted India's PLI scheme for mobile phones (LSEM) seem reluctant to acknowledge the recent progress. Let me explain. (1/n) — Kyunghoon Kim (@Kyunghoon_Kim_) — Kyunghoon Kim (@Kyunghoon_Kim_) October 28, 2026

While acknowledging that India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has delivered uneven results across sectors, Kim described its impact on mobile manufacturing as substantial.

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"Like any government policy, it does not always work as planned. But in the mobile phone sector, PLI has been a huge success by various measures. There is plenty of evidence," he said.

Read More: India's GDP per capita catching up with richer nations, growth worth celebrating: Korean economist

Citing India's manufacturing expansion, the economist said mobile phone production had surged 29-fold between 2015 and 2025, while the share of domestically manufactured phones sold in India had increased from 26% to 99.2%. Exports, he said, had jumped 127-fold during the same period.

He also highlighted India's growing role in American supply chains, saying mobile phones had become the country's largest export item to the US, with shipments increasing 80-fold since 2019.

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India is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, with mobile exports rising from ₹1,500 crore in FY2014-15 to ₹2 lakh crore in FY2024-25.

What comes next for India?

Kim said the next challenge was to increase domestic value addition by manufacturing more components locally instead of relying primarily on assembly. He noted that India's initial strategy focused on attracting major phone assemblers and building confidence in the country's manufacturing ecosystem.

"I have also highlighted the next challenge: increasing domestic value addition by deepening the value chain. Of course, policymakers anticipated this from the beginning. The initial goal was to attract and lock in assemblers. Assemblers have now experienced India's vibrant market firsthand and gained confidence in its manufacturing base. The government has shifted its focus to deepening value chains through the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme and other policy initiatives. This is the right direction."

The Korean economist cited the government's ambition to raise domestic value addition from around 22% to 40% over the coming decade. Official estimates published in April 2026 placed domestic value addition across electronics manufacturing at approximately 18–20%.

He also defended India's semiconductor ambitions against criticism, arguing that developing manufacturing capabilities was necessarily a gradual process.

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"Industrialisation is a process of catching up..." he wrote. "Sometimes you take the stairs, sometimes escalators or elevators. Of course, another option is to stand still, content with low-productivity agriculture and services."

Kim acknowledged that not every industrial policy would succeed, but argued that India should be allowed to experiment, learn from setbacks and build industrial capabilities over time. "Let India try, fail, learn, get back up, and succeed," he said.

India introduced the PLI framework in March 2020, initially covering large-scale electronics manufacturing, critical pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices. It has since expanded to 14 sectors, including automobiles, textiles, telecom equipment, pharmaceuticals, solar modules and drones.

According to government data released in July 2026, the schemes attracted cumulative investment of more than ₹2.40 lakh crore and generated over 14.15 lakh direct and indirect jobs as of March 31, 2026. The government has approved a total outlay of ₹1.91 lakh crore across the 14 sectors.