PLI scheme for manmade fibre, tech textile likely to get Cabinet nod today

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve on Wednesday a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for man-made fibre segment and technical textiles with a financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over five years to boost domestic manufacturing and exports from the sector, an official said.

The proposal is expected to come up before the Union Cabinet meeting on Wedn­esday, the official added. The Cabinet had earlier approved PLI schemes in 13 key sectors for enha­ncing India's manufacturing capabilities and exports.

After the approval, the textiles ministry would come with detailed guidelines of the scheme for these sectors.