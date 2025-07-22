PLI schemes attract Rs 1.76 lakh crore investment, mobile exports surge 775%, govt tells Lok Sabha

The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 key sectors have attracted investments of Rs 1.76 lakh crore till March 2025. These investments have led to incremental production/sales worth over Rs 16.5 lakh crore and generated more than 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, said in a written reply that the schemes, launched with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, are aimed at boosting India’s manufacturing capabilities, increasing exports, and making Indian companies globally competitive under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The sectors covered under the PLI scheme include mobile manufacturing and electronic components, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles and auto components, food processing, white goods, textiles, telecom, specialty steel, solar modules, and advanced chemistry cell batteries, among others.

Significant progress has been made in the electronics sector. According to the minister, mobile phone production has grown by 146 per cent, from Rs 2.13 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. More notably, mobile phone exports have jumped 775 per cent, rising from Rs 22,870 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore during the same period. Companies like Apple’s contract manufacturers—Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron— have expanded their manufacturing base in India under the PLI framework.

In the pharmaceuticals sector, cumulative sales under the PLI scheme reached Rs 2.66 lakh crore, including exports worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore. The scheme has helped India transition from a net importer of bulk drugs, with a trade deficit of Rs 1,930 crore in FY22 to a net exporter, with a surplus of Rs 2,280 crore.

The medical devices sector also saw tangible impact, with 21 projects commencing the manufacturing of 54 high-end devices such as MRI machines, heart valves, CT scanners, and dialyzers.

The government has so far disbursed Rs 21,534 crore in incentives across 12 sectors under the PLI scheme, including IT hardware, bulk drugs, telecom and networking products, white goods, and specialty steel. Projects are implemented over a timeline of two to three years depending on the nature of manufacturing, with claims for incentives generally made after the first year of production.

The schemes are being monitored and regularly reviewed by respective ministries as well as an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) to ensure effective implementation and outcome assessment.