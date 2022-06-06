PM launches new series of coins with AKAM design, credit-linked portal for govt schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins with the AKAM design that are also 'visually impaired friendly'.

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10, and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of the circulation.

''These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,'' Modi said while addressing the iconic week-long celebration of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' -- a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.

During the launch, Modi added that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years. "It is a moment to celebrate, fulfil pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the leaders of India's freedom and go ahead with new resolutions," he said.

"People centric governance, continuous effort towards good governance hallmark of past 8 years... Increased public participation in the nation during this, sped up the development of the nation and empowered the poor. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live a life of dignity."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. ''This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens do not have to ask the same questions every time to avail themselves of a government program''.