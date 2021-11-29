PM Modi addresses nation ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation ahead of the Parliament session today. PM Modi said this session is important as the nation is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"This session of Parliament is very important. The country is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in all four directions in India, for the purpose of constructive, positive, public interest, for the national interest, the common citizens are doing many programs for the Amrit festival of freedom," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session....We are ready to discuss all issues & answer all questions during this session, says PM Narendra Modi ahead of winter session pic.twitter.com/bvZ6JM7LXJ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

The Prime Minister added that the citizens want a productive session as "they are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future." He also urged all the political parties to maintain the decorum of parliamentary proceedings as the Government is willing to answer all the questions during the Winter Session.

Besides this, Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which was classified as variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month. “After the last session, even in the dire situation of corona, the country has crossed the figure of 100 crore doses of vaccines and is moving towards 150 crores. The news of new variant also makes us more alert and cautious,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill today. The winter session will begin at 11:00 am. Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the bill meant to repeal the three farm laws and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The three farm laws that will be repealed are Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance an Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

