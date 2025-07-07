Business Today
PM Modi calls for sanctions against terrorists; lists 5 ways to make BRICS more effective

PM Modi calls for sanctions against terrorists; lists 5 ways to make BRICS more effective

At the BRICS Summit in Brazil, PM Modi asserted that victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be "weighed on the same scale".

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 7, 2025 11:45 AM IST
PM Modi calls for sanctions against terrorists; lists 5 ways to make BRICS more effectivePM Modi at BRICS Summit: Terrorists must be sanctioned, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for sanctions against terrorists at a session on peace and security at the BRICS Summit in Brazil.  "Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today. This attack was a blow not only on India but on the entire humanity," he said, adding that “condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'”.

"If we first see in which country the attack took place, against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity. There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists," he said, against the backdrop of China blocking efforts at the UN Security Council in recent years to list several Pakistan-based terrorists. 

PM Modi asserted that victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be "weighed on the same scale".  He said, "For personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable under any circumstances." Modi emphasised that there should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism. 

"If we cannot do this, then the question naturally arises whether we are serious about the fight against terrorism or not," he added.

He also thanked friendly countries that stood with India and supported it after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. "Development of humanity is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. BRICS has a very important role in fulfilling this objective," Modi said. He called for unity and collective efforts to face common challenges and move forward together.

"India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. There is no place for war and violence for us,” he said.

PM Modi also posted a list of measures that BRICS could undertake to be more effective:

  1. BRICS countries must emphasise on the improvement of internal systems to boost credibility when advocating for reformed multilateralism. This initiative is vital as BRICS advances in economic cooperation, he said. The BRICS NDB must focus on demand-driven decision-making, long-term financial sustainability, and maintaining a healthy credit rating, he added.
  2. India launched the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform, which could be aimed at sharing best practices in agricultural biotechnology, precision farming, and climate change adaptation. A proposal for establishing a BRICS Science and Research Repository aims to benefit the nations of the Global South by sharing research and technological advancements.
  3. In addition to agriculture, resilient supply chains must be resilient and it must be ensured that no singular country monopolises resources for its own interests or as a weapon.
  4. BRICS nations must focus on Responsible AI development. 
  5. BRICS must follow the approach of ‘Lead by Example’, he said.  

Published on: Jul 7, 2025 11:44 AM IST
