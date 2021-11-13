PM Modi chairs meeting on cryptocurrencies; govt to take progressive, forward-looking steps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on cryptocurrencies and other related issues. Officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Finance Ministry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) were also part of the meeting.

The meeting was an outcome of a consultative process as RBI, Finance Ministry and Home Ministry have already done an elaborate exercise on it as well as consulted experts from across the country and the world. Global examples and best practices were also looked at, government sources said.

During the meeting, it was strongly felt that attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising and non-transparent advertising be stopped. Besides, it was also discussed that unregulated crypto markets cannot be let to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, the sources said.

The government is cognizant of the fact that this is an evolving technology and will keep a close watch and take proactive steps. There was also a consensus in the meeting that the steps taken in this field by the government should be progressive and forward looking, the sources added.

