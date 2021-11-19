PM Modi decides to repeal the three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address to the nation on Friday that the government will withdraw the controversial farm laws. He stated that the three farm laws were brought after it was demanded by farmers, economists and agricultural experts to empower small farmers. The Prime Minister, additionally, urged the protesting farmers to return home.

PM Modi said that when he was elected in 2014, he decided to prioritise farmers’ welfare and development. Most people are unaware but 80 per cent of farmers are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land. “This piece of land is their survival,” he said.

In his speech he highlighted the steps taken by the government to increase agricultural production. He said rural markets were strengthened and several schemes were brought in to help farmers. Moreover, budget allocation for farmers increased five times too.

“We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, and issued as many as 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agricultural production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana too, and brought more farmers under it,” he said.

While the three farm laws were for the benefit of the farmers, the government could not convince a section of farmers despite their best efforts, he said. “In the coming Parliament session, we will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further added, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, and the nation's dreams can be realised."

The repealing of the three farm laws came after thousands of farmers mostly from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh started camping at Delhi borders from November 28 last year. They have been demanding a complete repeal of the farm laws.

