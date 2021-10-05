PM Modi inaugurates Transforming Urban Landscape Conference-cum-Expo in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Transforming Urban Landscape Conference-cum-Expo organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in Lucknow today. The theme of this three-day event is New Urban India, which showcases the prospective transformative urban missions and is planned under Azadi@75 celebrations. This exhibition, which will last from October 5-October 7, highlights the achievements and the flagship urban development missions undertaken in the past 7 years of the Modi government.

PM Narendra Modi visits 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel & UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present here. pic.twitter.com/nMaZHf66M4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

Models on techniques to provide people with affordable, liveable and sustainable houses to the poorest people as well as mechanisms to provide seamless connectivity and uninterrupted power supply were showcased during this exhibition. The exhibition also comprises a stall dedicated to the Swachch Bharat mission in keeping with the Prime Minister’s repeated emphasis on cleanliness.

The Transforming Urban Landscape Conference-cum-Expo also featured stalls showcasing the progress of self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh. The exhibition also featured the model of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its role in strengthening spiritual tourism in the area.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Urban Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the event. Urban Affairs and Housing Ministers of other states were also invited in this event to enable experience sharing, commitment and direction.

After this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 75 urban development projects implemented under the initiatives taken by the in the election-bound state today. The Prime Minister, who represents Varanasi in the Parliament, will also announce the setting up of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee chair in Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

He will also flag off 75 buses under the FAME-II scheme for seven UP cities—Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur besides releasing a coffee table book on 75 projects implemented under various missions of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Modi’s visit to India’s most populous state comes on the back of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that has claimed eight lives so far.



