PM Modi interacts with CEOs from various sectors of industry for Budget inputs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies from various sectors of industry on Monday in a run up to the next Budget. This was the second such interaction of PM Modi with industry representatives for Budget 2022-23 inputs.

During the interaction with CEOs, including MD of Tata Steel TV Narendran, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak, and other renowned industry leaders, PM Modi spoke about the inherent strength of the country, displayed during the battle against COVID-19. He thanked the industry leaders for their inputs and suggestions, and exhorted them to make full use of policies like PLI incentive, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official statement.

The prime minister said that the corporate sector should invest more in areas like agriculture and food processing, and talked about the shifting focus on natural farming. He underlined the policy consistency of the government, and said that it is firmly committed to take initiatives which will give impetus to economic progress of the country.

Moreover, PM Modi said that just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see its industries among the top five of the world in every sector.

He also spoke about the focus of the government towards reducing compliance burden, and sought suggestions on areas where undue compliance need to be removed.

On the other hand, the industry representatives talked about steps that can be taken to further boost Ease of Doing Business in the country. They also talked about India's commitments at COP26 and how industry could contribute towards achieving the goals outlined.

During the interaction, CEO and MD of Tata Steel TV Narendran said that the government's timely response has led to V-shaped recovery after Covid, while the CMD of ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri gave suggestions to further boost the food processing industry.

The interaction was also attended by Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak, who said that PM has brought path-breaking changes through simple yet beautifully articulated reforms like Swachh Bharat, Start-up India etc. Further, JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao talked about how the scrappage policy can be made more comprehensive.

Other top executives included Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa , Apollo Hospitals VC Preetha Reddy, Oyo Room CEO Ritesh Agarwal, ReNew Power MD and Chairman Sumant Sinha and Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal, and more.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, offer cash benefit schemes for women

Also Read: Banks recovered Rs 13k cr from asset sale of defaulters like Nirav Modi, Mallya: FM