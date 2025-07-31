'PM Modi is a friend, but...': Donald Trump links India to anti-dollar BRICS, says 'we’ll see what they do'

President Donald Trump accused India of exploiting U.S. trade ties and aligning with countries hostile to American interests, even as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a friend.”

“They sell a lot to us, but we don’t buy from them,” Trump said during remarks at the White House. “Because the tariff is so high. They have one of the highest tariffs in the world.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The comments followed Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports and an unspecified penalty, citing India’s restrictive trade practices and its role in the BRICS alliance.



“We are negotiating right now and it’s also BRICS,” he said. “BRICS… is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States and India is a member of that.”

Trump warned the bloc — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — posed a direct challenge to the U.S. currency.

“It is an attack on the dollar and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar,” he declared.

Despite describing India as a valued partner, Trump pointed to a “tremendous deficit” in trade. “They are willing to cut [tariffs] very substantially,” he noted, but added, “We will see what happens… You’ll know by the end of this week.”