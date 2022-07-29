PM Modi launches India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched India's first international bullion exchange at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) near Gandhinagar.

This exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India, a statement by the IFSC Authority had said earlier.

Apart from that, Modi also launched the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect platform. Under this system, all orders on Nifty derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. The Connect platform will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Amit Shah,Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad also attended the event.

During the event, Sitharaman said, "It's a momentous and historic occasion when three major milestones are being launched. PM has sown the seeds of this center (GIFT City) and will launch the major initiates and more initiatives will come in the near future."

(More to follow)