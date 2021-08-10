PM Modi launches Ujjwala Yojana 2.0; hands over LPG connections to women in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0, the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The Prime Minister handed over LPG connections to women beneficiaries in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with some of the women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana via video conferencing.

After the formal launch of Ujjwala 2.0, PM Modi distributed free gas connections to ten women virtually. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the launch event in Mahoba and physically passed on the benefits to the ten women.

Under the scheme, 1 crore additional deposit-free LPG connections will be provided to low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY. "This scheme was started in 2016 from Ballia in UP, from the land of Mangal Pandey, the pioneer of the freedom struggle. Today the second edition of Ujjwala is also starting from Mahoba ki Veerbhoomi in UP itself, " said the Prime Minister during his interaction with the beneficiaries.

"Not wood log stoves, but LPG stoves should be there in every household across the country," PM Modi added.

Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and a hotplate free of cost to beneficiaries. The enrollment procedure for the scheme has been simplified. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for family declaration and proof of address will suffice, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office had explained.

"Many of our comrades from all over UP and other states including Bundelkhand, go from village to city to work, go to other states. But there they face the problem of proof of address. Ujjwala 2.0 scheme will give maximum relief to lakhs of such families," said PM Modi at the ceremony.

"Now my labour colleagues will not have to wander here and there for proof of address. The government has full faith in your honesty. All you have to do is give a self-declaration of your address, that is, by writing yourself and you will get a gas connection," PM Modi added.

Launched in 2016, Ujjwala 1.0 had set a target of providing LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Later, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories, including SC/ST, tea garden, forest dwellers, among others. The target was revised to 8 crore LPG connections.

"In the first phase of the scheme, 8 crore poor, Dalit, deprived, backward, tribal families were given free gas connections. We have seen how much it has benefited during the Corona period," said the Prime Minister during his address.

