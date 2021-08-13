PM Modi launches vehicle scrappage policy, says it will bring investment worth Rs 10,000 cr in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, launched the vehicle scrappage policy, stating that it will bring investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in India.

Addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat, PM Modi said the policy is a significant milestone in the country's development journey. He also invited youth and startups to join the programme.

इस पॉलिसी से सामान्य परिवारों को हर प्रकार से बहुत लाभ होगा।



सबसे पहला लाभ ये होगा कि पुरानी गाड़ी को स्क्रैप करने पर एक सर्टिफिकेट मिलेगा।



ये सर्टिफिकेट जिसके पास होगा उसे नई गाड़ी की खरीद पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए कोई पैसा नहीं देना होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 13, 2021

"Normal families will be greatly benefited by this policy in every way. The first advantage will be that a certificate will be given on scrapping the old vehicle. Whoever has this certificate will not have to pay any money for registration on the purchase of a new vehicle," the Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted.

"Along with this, he will also be given some exemption in road tax. The second benefit will be that the maintenance cost, repair cost, fuel efficiency of the old vehicle will also be saved," it added.