PM Modi lays foundation of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park worth Rs 3,000 cr in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi. The park is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi that is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

The park will also house a library, as well as a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Limited at Jhansi Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

PM Modi formally handed over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to the three chiefs of armed forces in a ceremony celebrating 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' organised at the precincts of Jhansi Fort. The event had been organised to mark the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, an icon of India's independence struggle.

He handed over the light combat aircraft (LCH) designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief. He presented the DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.

He also launched the NCC Alumni Association, where PM Modi was registered as the first member.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth Rs 3,250 in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh to address the issue of water shortage in the Bundelkhand region and to bring relief to farmers.

Also Read: Scrapping of farm laws may dwarf India's food export plans under PLI

Also Read: Farmers have no trust in PM Modi; govt must show legal documents: Rakesh Tikait