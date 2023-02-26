PM Modi praises digital India, UPI in his 98th 'Mann Ki Baat'. Top 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 98th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that many countries are interested in India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the technology behind the interface. Talking about the recent UPI-PayNow linkage, PM Modi said the power of Digital India is visible everywhere.

"Many countries of the world are drawn towards India's UPI. Only a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link has been launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries," he said.

During his address, he shared cultural artworks from different states of India, highlighting the diversity and richness of the country's heritage.

Here's the address in 10 points: