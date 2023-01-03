PM Modi speaks with King Charles, PMO says 'a number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Britain's King Charles III for the first time ever since the monarch assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. Modi wished the King a “very successful reign”. During the phone call, the leaders discussed subjects like climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, among others, the Prime Minister's Office mentioned.

In an official tweet, PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE."

PM Modi appreciated the King for his abiding interest and advocacy on the mutual issues and also briefed him on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles, an official release said.

“The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations,” the PMO statement added.

