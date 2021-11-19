PM Modi to address nation at 9am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9am today. After this, the Prime Minister will go to Jhansi for the “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv”. Besides this, he will also inaugurate some key irrigation schemes in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'. Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 am."

During the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’, PM Modi will formally hand over the Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian Navy. The system has been designed by Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DERL) Hyderabad, a DRDO lab for Capital Warships for the Indian Navy for the interception, detection, classification, identification and jamming of conventional and modern Radars.

The Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) System, also known as ‘Shakti’ will replace the earlier generation EW systems of the Indian Navy. The Shakti EW system will provide electronic layer of defence against modern radars and anti-ship missiles to ensure dominance and survivability in the maritime battlefield.

This system has been integrated with the Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Counter Measures (ECM) for defending Indian Navy Ships against missile attacks. The ESM of the system helps in detecting the accurate direction and intercepting modern radars. It is also packed with features like built-in radar fingerprinting and data recording replay feature for post-mission analysis.

The first Shakti system has already been installed on-board the INS Vishakhapatnam and is being installed on-board the indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant. 12 Shakti systems are under production at Bharat Electronics Ltd and is supported by over 50 MSMEs at a total cost of Rs 1,805 crore.

