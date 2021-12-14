PM Modi to address National Summit on Agro and Food Processing’s valedictory session on Dec 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Thursday from 11am virtually. This summit, based on the theme “Agro and Food Processing: Entering a new era of Cooperation Aatmanirbhar Krishi” will be organised on the campus of the Anand Agricultural University from December 14-16 as part of the events in the run-up to the Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit 2022.

Besides this, the event will cover several other themes across 15 sessions. More than 90 speakers from national and international organisations will attend this event and over 300 companies from across the world will exhibit innovative agricultural solutions. “The Government has initiated several measures to transform agriculture in order to increase farmers’ income during the last six years. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to sustainability of the system, cost reduction, market access and better realization to farmers,” as per a Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare release.

The conference will be attended by 5,000 farmers and 80 central institutes of ICAR. Besides, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA network in states will also connect farmers to witness the event live to know and learn about the practice and benefits of Zero Budget Natural Farming.

Zero Budget Natural Farming has been identified as a promising tool to minimise farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs, reduce cost by relying on traditional field based technologies which lead to improved soil health, the release further mentioned.

