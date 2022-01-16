PM Modi to deliver special address at WEF's online Davos summit on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address at the online Davos summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The prime minister "will deliver 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on 17th January, 2022 at 8:30 PM IST via video conferencing", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

The virtual event, to be held from January 17-21, will also be addressed by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

"The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them," the release said.

The high-profile physical annual meeting, which was to be held in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, was deferred in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.

The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well. However, the online 'Davos Agenda' summit is being held for the second consecutive year on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting.

The digital summit will begin with a special address by Jinping on Monday, followed by two virtual sessions -- the first on COVID-19 and the second on technology cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution.

Modi's special address on Monday evening would be followed by the address of United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Vaccination added great strength to fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

Also Read: Serbian PM Ana Brnabic calls Australia's decision to deport Djokovic 'scandalous'

