PM Modi to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital today; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at 2:15 pm today in Mohali. The Prime Minister will visit Haryana and Punjab today. The hospital has been built at a cost of around Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under Centre’s Department of Atomic Energy.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital is a tertiary hospital having a capacity of 300 beds and offers treatments like surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant, as per a PMO release. This hospital will perform like a ‘hub’ of cancer care and treatment with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’ in the region.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted, “At around 2:15 pm, will dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Hospital. Situated in Mohali, will emerge as a hub for cancer care in the region. I would urge those associated with healthcare to join the programme.”

At around 2:15 PM, will dedicate the ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ to the Nation. Situated in Mohali, will emerge as a hub for cancer care in the region. I would urge those associated with healthcare to join the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2022

Prior to inaugurating the cancer hospital in Mohali, he will also inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad at 11 am. The hospital will be equipped with 2,600 beds and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. It is managed by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math and will provide state-of-the-art facilities to residents of Faridabad and people from NCR (National Capital Region).

Besides this, Prime Minister Modi will also address the National Conference of Labour Ministries on Thursday via video conferencing. The Conference will have four sessions on integrating the e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to improve social protection. These schemes are Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY, framing rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for implementation, Vision Shramev Jayate at 2047 with focus on equitable working conditions of work and social protection to workers including gig workers, platform workers, gender equality at work among other issues.

