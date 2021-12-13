PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Vishwanath Dham project today; 10 things to know

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from Monday. During the Prime Minister’s visit to his Parliamentary constituency, he will inaugurate the phase-1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which is constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for this project on March 8, 2019.

“It is a matter of great happiness that Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is going to be inaugurated. The area which was earlier only 3,000 sq ft has now been increased to 5 lakh sq ft. Many idols which were lost have been recovered and re-installed in temples,” BJP National President JP Nadda told India Today.

Top 10 points you need to know

The corridor was conceptualized to create an accessible pathway to connect the pilgrimage site to the banks of the Ganga river. The project has been designed to provide easy access for differently abled people and senior citizens with features like ramps, escalators and other modern facilities. The project is spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet while earlier premises were limited to around 3,000 square feet. A total of 23 buildings including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum and Viewing Gallery will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. The PM’s vision was also to preserve all heritage structures during the development of this project. Over 40 ancient temples were also restored and beautified while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure. It also involved purchase and acquisitions of more than 300 properties around the temple. Rehabilitation of 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners was done amicably in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision to take everyone along in the process. The Prime Minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav temple at around 12 non and witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm today. He will also attend the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. During this visit, the PM will participate in a conclave of chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with the Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland. This conclave will provide the CMs with an opportunity to discuss best governance related practices and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of furthering team India’s spirit.

