PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 6,250 cr in UP on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahoba and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 19 to inaugurate multiple projects. These projects are aimed at alleviating the issue of water shortage in the region and bringing much-needed relief to the farmers.

The projects are Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project.

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,250 crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region.

These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region. The Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built for Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres. It will also house a library, as well as a statue of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

