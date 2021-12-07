PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur today; inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 cr

Ahead of elections in India’s most populous state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur today at 1pm to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. These projects are AIIMS Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

“Tomorrow, 7th December is a special day for the development trajectory of Uttar Pradesh, especially Purvanchal. At a programme in Gorakhpur, projects worth Rs 9,600 crore would be dedicated to the nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the fully functional complex of AIIMS Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of ~Rs 1,000 crore. The facility at AIIMS Gorakhpur includes a 750-bed hospital, medical college, nursing college, AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, etc. AIIMS Gorakhpur has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana through which institutes are being set up as per the Prime Minister’s vision to correct imbalances in availability of quality healthcare.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant which has been revived and built at a cost of ~Rs 8,600 crore. “The driving force behind the revival of the fertiliser plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-efficacy in production of urea,” the PMO statement read.

The statement further underscores, “It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.”

It further mentions that Gorakhpur plant has the world’s highest prilling tower of 149.2 meter and an annual production capacity of 12.7 LMT indigenous neem coated Urea. The plant consists of India’s first air operated rubber dam and blast-proof control room to enhance safety aspects.

Work for the Gorakhpur plant has been executed by M/s Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan and Toyo Engineering India Private Limited Consortium with Technology and licensors as KBR, USA (for ammonia) and Toyo, Japan (for urea).

The project has been set up under the aegis of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) which is a JV company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertiliser Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation Limited. This project is working towards reviving Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni Fertiliser plants. PM Modi laid the foundation stones for AIIMS Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant on July 22, 2016.

Besides these, PM Modi will also inaugurate the building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in the district. This centre has played an important role in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis in the region. The new facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of communicable and non-communicable diseases and help in capacity building and providing support to other medicine institutes of the region.

