PM Modi to visit IIT Kanpur, inaugurate development projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur today at 11 am. During the IIT-Kanpur convocation, the Prime Minister will launch digital degrees which can be verified globally and are unforgeable. All the students will be issued these digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute as part of the National Blockchain Project.

Following this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project are aimed at boosting urban infrastructure and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people.

The development works being launched in Kanpur will improve urban infra and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. https://t.co/CJuJzx7Rwp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

“Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction,” the statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

The Metro Rail is a 9 km long section from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. Length of the project is 32 km and it is being built at a cost of ~Rs 11,000 crore. PM Modi will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, which is a 356 km long project and has a capacity of 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. The project extends from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur and it has been a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The project aims at helping the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

