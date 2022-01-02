PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on Tuesday; inaugurate various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the North Eastern states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various developmental projects.

"In Manipur, the prime minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore," a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of five National Highway projects, to be built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways, with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity in the region.

"Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the prime minister during the programme," the release said.

The prime minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers, built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore, to the people of the state. This will help in further boosting mobile connectivity in Manipur. He will also inaugurate drinking water supply projects in the state worth Rs 280 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital in Imphal, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to give a boost to information technology sector in the state, construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon in Haryana, among others.

In Tripura, the prime minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport. He will also launch other key initiatives like Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

"Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high/higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state of art facilities and quality education," the release said.

