PM Modi’s 3-day Gujarat visit begins today; WHO chief to join in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat beginning Monday. The Prime Minister will inaugurate development programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod aimed at boosting the ease of living for people.

He will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and interact with the professionals associated with educational sector today. On April 19, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a new Banas Dairy complex and potato processing plant in Banaskantha.

Besides this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from today and will attend a few events with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The WHO boss will reach Rajkot on April 18 and will stay overnight before joining PM Modi for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) on Tuesday, Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu told news agency PTI.

GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world, he added. Ghebreyesus will be in Gandhinagar to inaugurate the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on Wednesday. The summit will have around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors, according to officials.

“It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that on the afternoon of the 19th, the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. This Centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness,” PM Modi said.

Officials added that the Summit will uncover investment potential and give a fillip to innovation, research and development and start-up ecosystem to the wellness industry. They also noted that this will help bring industry leader, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also arrive in Rajkot on Monday, where he will be welcomed with cultural events at the airport and also along the route of his cavalcade from the airport, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav noted. He added that cultural events have also been organised in their honour.

(With agency inputs)