PM Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting on Ukraine issue: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday evening, sources said.

The prime minister, who is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the assembly polls, will conduct the meeting immediately after his return from the state, they said.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

PM Modi has held telephonic calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In both the calls, Modi had highlighted India's concerns regarding the safety of its citizens in Ukraine, especially students.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

During both the calls, PM Modi also called for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

(More details to follow)

