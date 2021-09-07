PNB fraud: Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to help ED with investigation

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law Maiank Mehta and wife Purvi had moved a plea in the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that they would turn approver in the case but on the condition that their warrants be cancelled. Following this, the special court at PMLA cancelled all outstanding non-bailable warrants against the diamantaire’s brother-in-law.

Justice VC Barde ordered all outstanding non-bailable warrants to be cancelled upon Mehta’s appearance before the court on Tuesday. He was also asked to furnish cash bail bonds of Rs 50,000.

The court said if Mehta were to leave the country, he should take permission of the court. Mehta’s lawyer objected saying that as and when sought by the Enforcement Directorate, he will appear before it. "We will intimate ED as well as court, no permission should be required," said the lawyer about taking permission of the court to leave the country.

The court agreed and asked him to inform ED if he leaves the country.

Mehta and Purvi are accused-turned-approver, who have a list of warrants against them. The court had issued non-bailable warrants against the couple in 2018. Interpol issued a red corner notice against Purvi. The Mehtas had moved separate pleas for cancellation of the warrants. While the court did not cancel the warrants, it decided to keep the non-bailable warrants at bay.

They were allowed to be approvers only on the condition that they will make "full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances within (their) knowledge, relative to the offence and every other person concerned."

Mehtas told the court they feared that they would be arrested on their arrival in India. Only after assurance from court Maiank arrived and agreed to give a statement to the ED and cooperate with the investigation. Purvi has not come to the court and is likely to come later.

Advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mehta, told the court the warrants needed to be cancelled. "He is a British national but lives in Hong Kong. Practising Jain and has come in the middle of paryushan. He is unfortunately caught up in this issue. It is a quirk of faith that his wife happens to be the sister of the main accused. He has lived abroad for over 40 years but this is his matrabhoomi," said Desai.

Also read: Nirav Modi's assets worth Rs 1,000 cr to be restored to PNB, rules special PMLA court