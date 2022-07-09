PNB signs MoU with IAF for 'PNB rakshak plus scheme'

Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Saturday, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide specially designed products to the defence personnel under its flagship scheme 'PNB Rakshak Plus’.

As per the public sector bank, this scheme includes personal accidental insurance, air accidental insurance to serving, retired and trainees of the defence forces, central armed police forces, state police force, metro police and retired defence pensioners.



The agreement was exchanged between Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on behalf of the Indian Air Force in a ceremony at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in Delhi, PNB revealed in a public statement.



Goel, while commenting on the collaboration, said, “This is a historic moment which gives PNB Parivar the opportunity to serve the nation in a befitting manner. At present, PNB provides support for the armed forces through 120 cantonment branches spread across the nation. Nine of these have been transformed into special branches honouring the martyrs-for instance, our Martyr Branch at Jalandhar, is named after Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC (Posthumous) and takes utmost care of Armed Force Personnel.”



The features of “PNB Rakshak Plus” scheme are: