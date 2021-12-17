Political parties need to bring women in decision making spaces: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi talked at length about the challenges faced by working women in politics and other fields at a panel discussion held at the 94th annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She said, “It is a difficult space to be in. For men, of course and for women, doubly of course. Quite a challenging space to work in but in terms of what can be done to have more women I think regional parties have also shown the way like BJD (Biju Janata Dal) and TMC (Trinamool Congress). Till now, political parties have given tickets to women only if they believe there is a constituency that cannot be won.”

Chaturvedi also highlighted that a “bigger awakening” is taking place as more and more women are coming out to vote and changing the course of politics in terms of how they vote and the issues they vote for. “Political parties need to ensure if they are going to women, they also need to have representatives who are women,” the Shiv Sena spokesperson noted.

She also cited corporate board rooms to explain how inclusive decision making can become a reality in Indian politics. “In reality, we do not see that happening in terms of the power structure. You may get tickets once and then you continue being wherever you are till you don’t bring them into decision making spaces like corporate boards [where] we ensure through mandatory representation of women, they become more diversified. Same way political parties will have to bring them in decision making spaces where they can also decide on tickets, etc. and how more women can contribute in the system.”

She added that women work towards a diversified world and not a man’s world and which is why more and more women are needed in leadership roles. “I also believe that it is not a man’s world, it is a diversified world women work towards and that is why it is extremely important to have women in leadership roles,” Chaturvedi added. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jothimani S highlighted the importance of national policy measures to involve women in decision-making. She noted that political parties need to have at least 50 percent reservation so to bring in 33 percent women’s representation in the Parliament. She also said that Congress’ screening committees for candidates all over India have at least one women candidate.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, on the other, hand, raised issues about tokenism when it comes to female representation in politics. She noted that there is the need for affirmative action where women’s representation is unbiased without tokenism of electing women from families of male politicians.

“As far as the Women Reservation Bill is concerned, we have not given a thought to it as yet. We are not saying no but we have not thought about it. Let’s see how it goes but at the same time, we must say 45.61 percent Panchayati Raj Institutions members are women and 78 Lok Sabha MPs are women,” Member of Parliament and BJP spokesperson Aprajita Sarangi said when asked about the government’s stand vis-à-vis reservation for women leaders in Parliament.

Sarangi also talked at length about how an “enabling environment” has been created for women with policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and through the rising role of self-help groups (SHGs).

Sushmita Dev retorted to Sarangi’s comments on Women’s Reservation Bill and said, “ I see no reason why a government with such brute majority and absolute majority should not table the bill. Let it be debated. It may not get passed, there may yet again be chaos in the Parliament but I think we owe it to the greater 50 to bring the bill in the Parliament.”

Another issue that was raised was of the problems faced by working lactating and pregnant mothers in private companies as well as inside the Parliament. “Private companies are supposed to have a room where the mother can go and feed the child. In the Parliament itself, there are women who are Parliamentarians and mothers. Is there a room for lactating mothers, is there a crèche in the Parliament. There isn’t,” Dev said citing the Maternity Benefits Act.

