Possible nuclear disaster due to Ukraine crisis not envisaged: Govt

The consequence of a possible nuclear disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not envisaged to have a radiation impact in India, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and PMO Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister also noted that the Indian Environmental Radiation Monitoring Network (IERMON) monitors background radiation levels to provide early warnings of rise in radiation levels. Singh was replying to a question by the Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC) Professor Sougata Ray.

“In an unlikely scenario of radiation level exceeding acceptable limit within the country, radiation emergency response plan is available to handle the situation,” Singh further told the lower house. When asked whether the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have any bearing on the Kudankulam nuclear reactor located in Tamil Nadu, the minister categorically denied it.

These concerns are not misplaced as the Russian forces have destroyed a laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear plant that worked to improve the management of radioactive waste, according to an Associated Press report. Ukrainian state agency noted that this laboratory was built at a cost of 6 million euros with support from the European Commission and was opened in 2015.

As per this agency, the laboratory had “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world.”

(With agency inputs)