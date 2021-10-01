President Kovind turns 76 today; PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings

As President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 on Friday, greetings poured in from the top leaders of the country, wishing him good health and many more years in the service of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. “Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life,” tweeted PM Modi.

Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

“My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics & remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation,” wrote Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union home minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among many political leaders who extended greetings to the President on Twitter today.

राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।



देश के हर वर्ग के कल्याण और समाज में समता व समरसता के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता प्रेरणीय है। आपके ज्ञान व अनुभव से देश को निरंतर लाभ मिला है। मैं ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ।@rashtrapatibhvn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2021 माननीय राष्ट्रपति महोदय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं लम्बी उम्र की कामना करता हूँ। @rashtrapatibhvn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2021 Warm wishes to the President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on his birthday. He is admired by everyone for his wisdom, intellect and contribution to public life. The nation has been benefited from his wide experience. Praying for his long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2021

PM Modi also visited the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to wish and greet him with a rose this morning.

Prime Minister @narendramodi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/6rxcjL4tKL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2021

President Kovind was born in Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. Before entering politics, he was a lawyer for 16 years and practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India until 1993. He served as a Rajya Sabha member before taking over as the governor of Bihar in 2015.

He assumed the office as 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

