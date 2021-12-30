'Purely speculative’: FinMin refutes media reports claiming cash recovery in Kanpur raid shown as turnover

The Ministry of Finance has refuted media reports claiming that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has decided to treat the cash recovered in the raid at the Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain’s premises as the turnover of the manufacturing unit and proposes to proceed accordingly.

“These reports are purely speculative, without any basis and seek to undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigations which are being carried out in a most professional manner based on specific intelligence against the party,” the Finance Ministry said in a release.

The Ministry also said that some of these outlets have even said that Jain has deposited Rs 52 crore as tax dues after admitting his liability and approval from the DGGI. During this raid, cash worth Rs 197.49 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value have been recovered so far.

It further clarified that the total amount of cash recovered so far in the residential and factory premises of Piyush Jain has been kept as case property in the safe custody of the State Bank of India till further investigation. No deposit tax dues has been made by Odochem Industries from the seized money to discharge their tax liabilities, which is yet to be determined.

“Further, the voluntary submissions made by Piyush Jain are a subject matter of ongoing investigations and any view on the source of cash seized by the department and the exact tax liabilities of Odochem Industries or other parties involved in the investigation shall be taken on the basis of appraisal of evidences collected from various premises during the searches and the outcome of further investigations,” the release added.

