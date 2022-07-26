Rahul Gandhi detained by police amid Congress protest

Rahul Gandhi has been detained by the Delhi Police amid a huge protest by Congress against a range of issues including GST to price rise. Congress had taken out a protest from Parliament. The protesting MPs were stopped at Vijay Chowk and prevented from reaching the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During the protest march, the Congress leader was taken by the police to the Parliament Street police station. Gandhi had sat in the middle of the road as he protested at Vijay Chowk.

Gandhi, right before being detained, told ANI, “All Congress MPs came here. They talked about inflation and unemployment. The police are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside the Parliament and here they are arresting us.”

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk



Congress MPs had taken out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

The protest comes as Sonia Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, who has also been detained told the news agency that they were protesting as per the instruction of the police. “All this is a conspiracy by PM Modi and Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices. We won’t be scared. Our fight will continue,” he said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-five-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency, that is probing alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

