Rate pause, rising risks: RBI walks tightrope in April policy review, say reports

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the repo rate at 5.25% in its April 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, signalling a cautious stance amid rising global uncertainties. Both the HDFC Mutual Fund “Monetary Policy Review – April 2026” and the Edelweiss “Monetary Policy Update – April 2026” highlight that the decision was widely expected, but the underlying tone reflects growing concerns around inflation and external risks.

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Policy stance

According to the HDFC Mutual Fund report, the MPC unanimously retained a neutral stance, emphasizing that the RBI remains “vigilant” and data-dependent in its future actions. This approach gives the central bank flexibility to respond to evolving macro conditions, especially as geopolitical tensions continue to impact global markets.

The Edelweiss report echoes this view, noting that the policy tone was “balanced and slightly dovish,” aimed at calming financial markets amid heightened volatility.

Growth outlook

Both reports converge on a slightly weaker growth outlook. The RBI has projected FY27 GDP growth at 6.9%, lower than FY26 levels, reflecting the impact of supply chain disruptions and elevated energy prices due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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While domestic fundamentals remain strong—supported by GST reforms, robust services growth, and rising capacity utilisation—the risks are clearly tilted to the downside if geopolitical tensions escalate further.

Inflation: The central concern

Inflation has emerged as the central variable shaping the RBI’s policy trajectory going forward. The central bank has projected headline CPI inflation at 4.6% for FY27, with core inflation—excluding food and fuel—expected at 4.4%, indicating a clear uptick from the unusually low levels seen in FY26. This shift reflects a combination of evolving global and domestic pressures that could keep price stability under strain. A key concern is the rise in crude oil prices and broader commodity volatility, which has been amplified by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. These disruptions are not only pushing up input costs but also affecting global supply chains, creating second-order inflationary pressures.

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Climate conditions

At the same time, domestic risks are also building. The possibility of El Niño conditions poses a significant threat to the southwest monsoon, which in turn could impact agricultural output and drive food inflation higher—historically a major component of India’s inflation basket. Against this backdrop, the inflation outlook remains highly uncertain and sensitive to external shocks. Reflecting this, the Edelweiss Monetary Policy Update notes that markets are already factoring in the likelihood of rate hikes of up to 50 basis points in FY27, suggesting that the current pause in the rate cycle may only be temporary rather than a definitive end to tightening.

Bond market reaction and outlook

The policy outcome has been broadly supportive for bond markets. The HDFC report notes that yields softened following the RBI’s decision and easing oil prices post ceasefire signals.

Looking ahead, the outlook for fixed income remains relatively favourable:

Lower oil prices could ease pressure on the current account deficit

Liquidity conditions are expected to remain comfortable

Demand from banks and pension funds could support government securities

However, risks persist from renewed geopolitical tensions, inflation surprises, and potential fiscal slippage.

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Investor strategy

Both reports provide clear guidance for investors. Edelweiss suggests that 2–3 year AAA-rated bonds offering yields around 7.5–7.6% present attractive opportunities, particularly for medium-term investors.

For longer horizons, target maturity funds and selective exposure to government securities could be considered, especially if yields rise further.

For investors, this is a phase to stay cautious—lock into attractive bond yields where available, but remain prepared for a potential shift towards rate tightening if inflation persists.