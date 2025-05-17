Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
RBI announces new Rs 20 denomination banknotes with new RBI Governor's signature

RBI announces new Rs 20 denomination banknotes with new RBI Governor's signature

The central bank clarified that the design and features of the upcoming Rs 20 notes will remain identical to those currently in circulation under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 17, 2025 11:56 AM IST
RBI announces new Rs 20 denomination banknotes with new RBI Governor's signatureAccommodative For Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will soon issue new Rs 20 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. These notes will bear the signature of the current RBI Governor  Sanjay Malhotra.

The central bank clarified that the design and features of the upcoming Rs 20 notes will remain identical to those currently in circulation under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. This includes the colour scheme, dimensions, security features, and the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse side.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs20 denomination Banknotes in  Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Sanjay Malhotra, 
Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," the central bank said in a notification.

Importantly, the RBI has confirmed that all previously issued Rs 20 banknotes — regardless of the issuing governor’s signature — will continue to be legal tender and fully valid for transactions. The move to issue fresh notes with the new governor's signature is a standard procedure following a change in the RBI’s top leadership and does not impact the usability or value of existing currency.

Published on: May 17, 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today